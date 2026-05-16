The Whale Timmy dies. A GPS tracker found on him

The whale Timmy, who had been rescued for months, has died. A GPS tracker was found attached to him by volunteers.

Bild writes about this.

This was confirmed by the Danish Environmental Protection Agency and the Minister for the Environment of the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Till Backhaus.

Timmy, a nearly 12-meter-long young humpback whale, ran aground several times in March in the Baltic Sea off Germany. He was able to get out on his own or with the help of rescuers. At the end of March, the whale ran aground again and has been lying almost motionless since March 31, making no attempt to get out.

When the authorities called off the rescue operation, volunteers took over. On April 28, they loaded the whale onto a special barge and transported it to the North Sea, where Timmy swam out to sea on May 2. Before that, he was fitted with a GPS tracker.

However, on May 15, a whaleʼs body was found near Angolt Island in Denmark. Initially, no GPS tracker was found on it. However, researchers from Denmark and Germany then claimed that it could be Timmy.

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