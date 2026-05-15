Whale body found off Danish coast. Researchers say it could be Timmy

A whale carcass measuring 10 to 15 meters long has been found off the island of Angol in Denmark. Some researchers believe it may be Timmy, a German humpback whale whose fate has been followed around the world.

This is reported by the Danish publication DR and the German Tagesspiegel.

Morten Abildström, head of the Angol Nature Conservation Authority, says researchers from both Germany and Denmark believe it is Timmy. However, the whale did not have the GPS tracker attached to it when it was released into the North Sea.

Torben Sand / DR

According to him, tissue samples have already been taken from the animalʼs body, which will be sent to Danish experts and research institutions.

Marine biologist Fabian Ritter explained that it will also be possible to compare photos of the fins of the found whale and Timmy to understand who they belong to. Animal protection organization “Stranded No More” compared the fins to the biologistʼs statement. According to their data, this is a different whale, because it has black pigment spots on its fin, which Timmy did not have.

A nearly 12-meter-long young humpback whale has been stranded in the Baltic Sea several times since the beginning of March. The animal has been freed several times on its own or with the help of rescuers.

At the end of March, the whale became stranded again and has been lying there almost motionless since March 31, making no attempt to get out. As a result, the authorities stopped the rescue operation and allowed private volunteers to try again to help the animal.

On April 28, volunteers loaded the whale onto a converted water-filled barge using fire hoses and began transporting it from the Baltic Sea to the North Sea. On May 2, Timmy disembarked from the barge and swam into the North Sea.

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