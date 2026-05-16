Russians attacked Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions — two people died, there were injuries

The Russian army pounded the Kherson region, Zaporizhzhia region, and Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day. Two people were killed and more than 20 others were injured as a result of the shelling.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the attacks.

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in the strikes on the Kherson region and the regional center, including a 15-year-old boy. Buildings, including high-rise buildings, and cars were damaged.

Two people were injured in Nyzhna Khortytsia (Zaporizhzhia region).

One person was killed in shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Nine more people were injured, including two children. A gas station, kindergarten, shop, administrative buildings, houses, and cars were damaged.

On the night of May 16, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 294 strike drones. The strikes injured people in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and the Odesa region.

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