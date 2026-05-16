Russians attacked Ukraine with 294 UAVs. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of May 16, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 294 strike UAVs. There are wounded in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and the Odesa region.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The attacks were carried out by “Shahed” drones, including jet-powered ones, “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones. The UAVs flew from Russia (Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk) and temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 269 Russian UAVs in the north, south, center, and east of the country. 20 strike UAVs were hit in 15 locations, and debris fell in nine locations.

In Kharkiv, Russian forces struck a drone in the Kyivsky district of the city, injuring three people. In the Shevchenkivsky district, two metro exits were damaged.

In Kherson, two 60-year-old residents of the city were injured by artillery fire. The Russians also attacked a bus with a drone, injuring the driver.

In the Odesa region, Russia attacked Izmail, two people were injured. Damage to power lines left 39 settlements in the region without electricity.

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In Zaporizhzhia, two men, estimated to be in their 30s and 40s, were injured in Russian attacks on the regional center this morning. They have shrapnel wounds.

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