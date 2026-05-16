The US Congress believes that Washington is unlikely to approve new aid to Ukraine

The chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast said that Congress is unlikely to approve a new financial aid package for Ukraine.

He reported this in an interview with Radio Liberty.

"I donʼt believe you will see a new American security assistance package for Ukraine — $6 billion, $60 billion, or any other amount," he said.

The member of the US House of Representatives added that Washington will continue to provide Ukraine with intelligence and allow the sale and transfer of weapons, despite Congressʼ decision on financial assistance.

Mast believes that Europe should take on greater responsibility for supporting Ukraine, because it "has to protect its own backyard".