Driver who killed National Guardsman at checkpoint in July 2023 sentenced to seven years in prison

The driver who hit and killed a National Guardsman at a checkpoint on July 25, 2023, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

The Sviatoshynsky District Court found the driver guilty of violating traffic rules, which caused the death of a person. He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

The accident occurred on July 25, 2023, during curfew on Beresteysky Avenue. According to the investigation, the 23-year-old driver was traveling at a speed of at least 134 kmph.

As a result of the accident, a 49-year-old soldier died on the spot, and his 26-year-old colleague was injured and taken to the hospital. After the collision, the car rammed two other cars parked near the checkpoint.

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