After winning the May 7 local elections in the United Kingdom, the right-wing populist party “Reform UK” removed the Ukrainian flag from near the Essex County Council building.

The BBC writes about this.

It has been hanging there since March 2022. A second flag of the United Kingdom was hung in its place.

Council Chairman Peter Harris called it a "proud moment".

“Replacing the Ukrainian flag does not diminish the support and generosity that the people of Essex have shown to the people of Ukraine since 2022, and I know that will continue,” he said.

In response, the leader of the opposition from the Conservative Party, which has held the top seat in Essex for 25 years, Lee Scott, warned that this could encourage pro-Kremlin politics at the local level.

Reform UK has previously promised that only flags of the United Kingdom, its parts, counties or armed forces will be flown outside local council buildings it controls. A party spokesman said that they would consult with the Ukrainian community in the area before finding a new location for the flag.

However, Lee Scott said the act was "deeply disappointing" and sent "the wrong signal".

“If Essex turns away from the visible symbol of solidarity, it risks importing the language and instincts of pro-Kremlin politics into our country at a time when our allies across Europe continue to stand firmly behind Ukraine,” he added.