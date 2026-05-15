During the day, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. More than 20 people were injured

The Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Sumy regions throughout the day. More than 20 people were injured as a result of the strikes.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the attacks.

In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians struck an industrial facility: one person was killed, three others were injured. A fire broke out. Later, the Russians struck the city again: two people were injured, houses were damaged.

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The Russian army struck twice in Vilniansk in the Zaporizhia region: four people were injured in the first attack, and one person was injured in the second. The Russian military also struck the “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo” facility.

Russian military drones also targeted Sumy region — there are casualties.

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked Kherson, Antonivka, and Komyshany, injuring 13 people. Houses, apartment buildings, an administrative building, and cars were damaged.

On the night of May 15, the Russians attacked Ukraine with five Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, one Kh-35 anti-ship missile, and 141 drones.

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