Russians hit Ukraine with 6 missiles and 141 drones at night. Odesa and Kherson regions were under attack

On the night of May 15, the Russians attacked Ukraine with five Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, one Kh-35 anti-ship missile from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 141 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized one Kh-35 anti-ship missile and 130 drones. The remaining five Kh-31P anti-radar missiles did not reach their targets. However, seven drones were shot down in six places, and debris fell in seven.

The Odesa region was hit with missiles and drones. Among the targets were civilian infrastructure facilities, including the residential sector and enterprises. Two people were injured.

The attack damaged four private residential buildings, as well as technical structures, a non-residential building, utility and administrative buildings, and cars.

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In Kherson, the Russians attacked a high-rise building at night, but there were no casualties. In the morning, a Russian drone hit a civilian car, injuring 4 people.

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