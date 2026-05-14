The number of prisoners in Russia has decreased by 40% in five years — some of them were sent to the war against Ukraine

The number of prisoners in Russian prisons has decreased by 40% in the past five years. One reason was the recruitment of prisoners to the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service Arkady Gostev, Euronews reports.

According to him, at the end of 2021, there were 465 000 prisoners in Russia, and now there are approximately 282 000. Of these, 85 000 are in pre-trial detention centers.

Gostev said that recently many prisoners have been signing contracts with the Russian army to go to war against Ukraine. Gostev also reported that prisoners in Russian colonies are being involved in the production of products for the needs of the Russian army.

According to him, in just one year, approximately 16 000 additional people were recruited for such work. In 2025, Russian prisons produced products for the army worth over $658 million.

Among other reasons for the reduction in the number of prisoners, he cited the more frequent use of suspended sentences and forced labor.

In 2024, the BBC wrote that Russian prisoners who went to fight against Ukraine, instead of being pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin, now only receive conditional release, and they have to serve until the end of the war.

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