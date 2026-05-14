The Deer Borys had his horn removed after two traffic accidents. The operation was successful

The famous Ukrainian deer Borys had his antler removed, which was damaged after a traffic accident.

This was reported by the Wild Animals Rescue Center.

Due to a traffic accident, the antler started growing incorrectly and was interfering with the eye. Initially, they wanted to give the deer time to rehabilitate after another anesthesia, but the antler started growing too quickly, so it had to be removed.

"This was one of the most difficult moments in recent times. We were most afraid of anesthesia, because the weakened body could simply not withstand the anesthesia, and there was a high probability that Borys would not wake up. In addition, the removal of the horn is usually accompanied by severe bleeding for several days, which is very difficult to stop," the organization said.

The operation was successful. Now Borys will undergo rehabilitation, his internal organs will be treated.

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The deer first got into a traffic accident in March in Zarichne: he was hit by a car at high speed, and the driver fled (then Borysʼs horn was damaged). The second time he got into an accident in May while being transported to the hospital — another car crashed into the organizationʼs car.

Borys (whom locals call Borka) has become the mascot of Zarichne. He often visits people to eat, is not afraid of close contact and poses for the camera. Locals often post videos of him on social networks.

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