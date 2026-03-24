Famous deer Borys was hit by a car at high speed in the Rivne region at night. There is no threat to his life

The famous deer Borys was hit by a car at high speed in Zarichne (Rivne region) at night. Fortunately, his life is not in danger.

This was reported to the Rivne region police.

Police determined that a 28-year-old local resident was involved in the accident, driving a “Mercedes” with the headlights off. The driver explained that she fled the scene because she was scared. The car was found at her home address.

Three administrative reports were drawn up against the driver, including for fleeing the scene of an accident. The alcohol test was negative.

According to locals, the deerʼs head was broken and its hind leg was broken, but its life is no longer in danger. The animal is currently under the care of a gamekeeper.

Borys the deer (known locally as Borʼka) has become the mascot of Zarichne. He often visits people to eat, is not afraid of close contact, and poses for the camera. Locals often post videos of him on social media.

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