Fars News Agency: Iran allows Chinese ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has begun allowing some Chinese ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in connection with agreements between Beijing and Tehran.
This is reported by the Iranian publication Fars News Agency, citing a source.
The Chinese Foreign Minister and the Chinese ambassador to Iran appealed to Tehran, after which Iran allowed some ships to pass as part of the strategic partnership between the countries.
According to the latest data, at least six ships owned or operated by China have already passed through the strait.
- The US President Donald Trump, along with a delegation, is on an official visit to China from May 13 to 15 for the first time in 9 years — the last time he was in Beijing was in 2017.
- The White House press service has already reported thatat the meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the parties agreed that the Strait of Hormuz should be opened for the passage of ships carrying energy carriers.
- The Chinese side also said that it is interested in buying oil from the United States and agreed with Washingtonʼs position that Iran should not obtain nuclear weapons.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.