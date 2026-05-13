Russians beheaded the bodies of two Ukrainian soldiers in the Hulyaipole direction

Russian military beheaded the bodies of two Ukrainian servicemen on the Hulyaipole sector of the front.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 12, Ukrainian soldiers of the 225th separate assault brigade were ambushed in the Hulyaipole direction — two of them died during the battle.

After that, Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a conversation between a Russian commander and a regular soldier, who was ordered to cut off the heads of two Ukrainian soldiers “for confirmation”. The soldier agreed.

"The unit whose servicemen committed such atrocities has already been previously identified. In particular, according to available information, the criminal order was given by a commander who had previously ordered to mock Ukrainian prisoners of war. The guilty will definitely be punished," the General Staff added.

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