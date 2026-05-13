The head of ACC Shabunin found guilty of beating pro-Russian blogger Vsevolod Filimonenko — defense to appeal

The Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv has found the head of the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) Vitaliy Shabunin guilty of beating pro-Russian blogger Vsevolod Filimonenko. The defense will appeal the verdict.

This was reported by the ZMINA publication.

Shabunin was found guilty of Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violence against a journalist. The court also ordered him to compensate for the costs of the examinations — approximately UAH 4 000.

The editor of the project "Nashi Hroshi" Yuriy Nikolov stated after the meeting that Shabunin did not receive a prison sentence because the statute of limitations had expired.

ZMINA

The incident occurred in 2017. Shabunin explained that he hit Filimonenko because he had insulted his colleague. Initially, the case was investigated under the article on bodily harm, but then it was reclassified as violence against a journalist. The defense opposed it and said that Filimonenko did not have the status of a journalist, and the conflict itself was domestic.

In March 2024, the blogger starred in a film for the Russian Channel One called "Zelensky and His Combat Drug Freaks". The film discredited the Ukrainian military. On September 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions against Filimonenko for his activities.

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