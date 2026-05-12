Samsung responds to Dua Lipa scandal — singer demands $15 million for her photos on TV packaging

Samsung has responded to accusations from pop singer Dua Lipa that she used her photo to advertise their televisions, saying that no intellectual property rights were violated.

This is stated in a press release from the company, which has Babel at its disposal.

Samsung explained that Dua Lipaʼs image was used in 2025 to "display content from our third-party partners available on Samsung TVs".

“This image was originally provided by a content partner for our free streaming service Samsung TV Plus. The image was only used after receiving clear assurances from the partner that all permissions had been obtained, including for use on retail packaging,” the company emphasized.

Given these assurances, Samsung denies any allegations of intentional misuse.

US District Court for the Central District of California

Samsung added that they have great respect for Dua Lipa and the intellectual property of all artists and remain open to constructively resolving the situation with the singerʼs team.

Dua Lipa filed a lawsuit against Samsung for $15 million on Tuesday. The lawsuit states that the company placed the singerʼs photo on TV packages without her consent, thus violating her copyright, trademark rights, and illegally using Lipaʼs image and appearance.

Dua Lipa has a number of commercial partnerships with brands such as Puma, Versace and Yves Saint Laurent, as also mentioned in the court documents. She has also collaborated with Apple, Porsche and Chanel, and recently became a global ambassador for Nespresso.

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