Dua Lipa sues Samsung over her photo on the companyʼs TV packaging

Pop star Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung, accusing the company of using her image on television packaging without permission.

The BBC writes about this.

According to the singer, Samsung placed her face on the packaging of various TV models sold throughout the United States without her consent.

The lawsuit alleges that Samsungʼs packaging was "designed to take unfair advantage of Ms. Lipaʼs hard-won success to promote and sell Samsung products". The lawsuit alleges copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and unlawful use of Lipaʼs likeness and likeness.

According to court documents, the photo was taken during the singerʼs performance at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024, and the copyright to the image belongs to Lipa herself. The singer first learned about the use of her image on Samsung boxes in June 2025. Fans also began writing about it on social media, calling the packaging "Dua Lipaʼs TV".

US District Court for the Central District of California

The case cited two comments from Instagram: one user wrote that he would “buy this TV just because it has Dua on it”, and another wrote, “If you need to sell something, just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it”.

The singerʼs lawyers claim that Samsung has allegedly ignored "repeated demands" to stop violating her rights.

Dua Lipa has a number of commercial partnerships with brands such as Puma, Versace and Yves Saint Laurent, as also mentioned in the court documents. She has also collaborated with Apple, Porsche and Chanel, and recently became a global ambassador for Nespresso.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.