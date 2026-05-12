Yermakʼs lawyer denies his involvement in the legalization of UAH 460 million in an elite construction project near Kyiv

Andriy Yermakʼs lawyer Ihor Fomin stated that he considers the suspicion against the former head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine to be unfounded, and denied his involvement in the legalization of UAH 460 million in an elite construction project near Kyiv.

Fomin said this on the air of Suspilne.

"You donʼt have to be a professional lawyer to ask yourself: whose funds did Yermak have to launder in some construction project? In my opinion, this whole situation is provoked by this public pressure," Fomin said.

According to him, the presentation of suspicion to Yermak was unexpected for the defense. The lawyer says that the defense will continue to provide a legal assessment of the actions in this case.

"Well, the films, well, what do we have to do with any films. Did you hear Mr. Yermakʼs voice there somewhere, at least once?" Fomin added.

What is Yermak suspected of?

Andriy Yermak resigned as head of the OP on November 28, 2025, the day anti-corruption authorities came to search him. At that time, the FT’s chief journalist in Kyiv Christopher Miller, citing sources, wrote that the searches at Yermak’s house were related to the “Midas” investigation.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak claimed that Yermak appears on the “Mindich recordings” under the code name “Ali Baba”.