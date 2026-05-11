On the last day of the ceasefire, the Russians fought in the Kherson region and Kharkiv and attacked at the front

On the last day of the ceasefire, the Russian army continued its attacks on Ukraine: it struck the Kherson region and Kharkiv and shelled Ukrainian units at the front.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences.

Six people were injured in the Kherson region due to Russian strikes, including a 14-year-old boy. Houses and cars were damaged.

In Kharkiv, Russian military personnel shot down a drone in the courtyard of a house.

Also, on the front line, the Russians attacked 38 times and used artillery to hit border areas in the Sumy region.

The US President Donald Trump reported on the evening of May 8 the beginning of a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine (May 9, 10, and 11). This was later confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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