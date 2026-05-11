Ukraine and Germany want to jointly produce drones with a range of up to 1 500 kilometers

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine and Germany want to jointly develop and produce drones with a range of 100 km to 1 500 km.

He announced this at a press conference in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Germany wants to join the Ukrainian Brave1 platform to support defense innovations and provide financial support to developers.

During the meeting, Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart Mykhailo Fedorov signed a letter of intent to launch Brave Germany, a joint program to develop defense technologies and support innovative startups.

In April, Fedorov and Pistorius signed another agreement — on the exchange of data and developments from the battlefield.

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