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“Flash”: Three years ago, an UFO was spotted on the front line — it could be a new Russian weapon

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

In 2023, aerial reconnaissance recorded an unidentified flying object (UFO) in Ukrainian airspace. Such a video was published at the time by the advisor of the Minister of Defence Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

Сергій FLASH / Telegram

He said that after the publication of the footage from the front, he was contacted by representatives of a state structure that has been researching UFOs in Ukraine since Soviet times.

Flash noted that with the start of a full-scale war, studying UFOs has become more of a military task, as new Russian weapons may be hidden under such objects. He also added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have a special document on this topic, approved by the Commander-in-Chief.

Flash urged Ukrainians who witnessed UFOs and have videos to send materials to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

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