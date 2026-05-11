“Flash”: Three years ago, an UFO was spotted on the front line — it could be a new Russian weapon

In 2023, aerial reconnaissance recorded an unidentified flying object (UFO) in Ukrainian airspace. Such a video was published at the time by the advisor of the Minister of Defence Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

Сергій FLASH / Telegram

He said that after the publication of the footage from the front, he was contacted by representatives of a state structure that has been researching UFOs in Ukraine since Soviet times.

Flash noted that with the start of a full-scale war, studying UFOs has become more of a military task, as new Russian weapons may be hidden under such objects. He also added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have a special document on this topic, approved by the Commander-in-Chief.

Flash urged Ukrainians who witnessed UFOs and have videos to send materials to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The US Department of War has recently begun releasing classified data on unidentified flying objects. The departmentʼs website now has a dedicated UFO section with 162 files from the FBI, NASA, and State Department archives. The classified materials currently include 120 PDFs, 28 videos, and 14 images.

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