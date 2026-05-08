The US Department of War has announced the start of a large-scale process of declassifying data about UFOs

The US Department of War has announced the start of a large-scale process of declassifying data on unidentified flying objects.

This is stated on the departmentʼs website.

The departmentʼs website now has a dedicated UFO section with 162 files from the FBI, NASA, and State Department archives. The classified materials currently include 120 PDFs, 28 videos, and 14 images.

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Among the first materials are photos taken during the Apollo 17 lunar mission, as well as videos from 2023-2025, shot by American fighter jets.

The press release also includes FBI case files detailing reports of unidentified objects and "flying saucers" from 1947 to 1968.

Approximately two dozen videos show reports of sightings around the world between 2020 and 2026. Another image is an FBI photo overlaid with an image of the object described by an eyewitness.

The new materials are planned to be published in stages as they are processed. Some of them have not yet been identified due to lack of data.

In February, President Donald Trump said he would instruct federal agencies to begin releasing government documents related to aliens and extraterrestrial life.

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