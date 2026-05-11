Fury challenged Usyk to a third fight. The Ukrainian agreed

British boxer Tyson Fury has challenged Ukrainian world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to a third fight.

The Briton promised to first knock out his compatriot Anthony Joshua and then beat Usyk. He says: "I want some rabbit pie."

Usyk replied that he was ready to fight at any time, in any country.

"Hello, brother, Iʼm ready anytime. Las Vegas, New York, Saudi Arabia — anywhere. Come on! A greedy stomach is my friend," Usyk said in a video message.

In May 2024, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury to become the absolute world heavyweight champion and the first absolute super heavyweight champion to hold all the belts: WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and WBC.

After that, Fury called for a rematch. In December of the same year, Usyk defeated Fury for the second time and retained the world boxing title.

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