Ukrainian troops strike oil facility in Yaroslavl. Drones fly to Moscow, Perm and Chechnya at night

On the night of May 8, Ukrainian troops attacked an oil facility in Yaroslavl (Russia), which is more than 700 km from the border with Ukraine.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This oil facility was of great importance for financing the Russian war, Zelensky added. The network wrote that it was the “Slavneft-Yanos” refinery, one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. It has already been flown over, in particular in December 2025.

It was also reported that a large-scale fire broke out in an industrial zone in Rostov-on-Don after the attack. In particular, the “Empils” chemical plant and enterprises related to the defense industry are located there.

In addition, the network is writing about an attack on Perm — the third in recent days. Drones also flew to Grozny, in Chechnya. And in Moscow, the work of “Vnukovo” and “Domodedovo” airports was restricted due to the threat of drones.

In total, the Russians report an alleged 264 downed drones overnight.