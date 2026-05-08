Trump postpones tariff hike for the European Union until July 4

President Donald Trump said the European Union has until July 4 to fulfill its obligations under the trade agreement, otherwise the US will significantly increase tariffs on European goods, including cars.

He wrote about this in Truth Social after a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"I have been patiently waiting for the EU to fulfill its obligations under the historic trade deal we made in Turnberry, Scotland — the largest trade deal in history! The promise was made that the EU would fulfill its part of the deal and, as agreed, reduce its tariffs to ZERO! I agreed to give them time until our countryʼs 250th anniversary [July 4th], otherwise, unfortunately, their tariffs will immediately jump to much higher levels," Trump wrote.

Trump called the conversation “great”, and von der Leyen called it “very good”. The European Commission President stressed that both sides are committed to implementing the agreement.

The parties also discussed the situation in the Middle East. Von der Leyen agreed with Trump that Iran should never possess nuclear weapons.

EU-US trade agreement

Trump reported the achievement of a framework agreement between the US and the European Union back in the summer of 2025. It provided for a 15% US tariff on most EU goods in exchange for the EUʼs commitment to eliminate tariffs on US industrial goods.

However, EU lawmakers have yet to ratify the agreement in full. Euronews reports that the European Parliament and member states are currently negotiating a bill that would allow the tariffs against the US to be lifted. Another round of talks on Wednesday ended inconclusively, with the next attempt set for May 19.

On May 1, Trump reported that the US would raise tariffs on cars and trucks from Europe to 25% because the EU was allegedly not complying with the trade agreement.

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