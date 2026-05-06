Zelensky instructed to develop a law on private military companies

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian senior officials are preparing a legislative framework for private military companies.

The president said this in his evening address.

He justified this idea by the need to create a business opportunity for Ukrainian veterans who will share their unprecedented security experience and earn money. Zelensky instructed to develop an optimal format for Ukraine and pass a law this year.

"Leading world powers are recruiting their citizens to work in so-called private military companies and in some other organizational forms. It is important to provide our state response to this niche, to this opportunity, to this demand in the field of security exports," he said.

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