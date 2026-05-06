During the day, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The number of dead in Sumy increased

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions on May 6. The strikes resulted in deaths and injuries, including a child.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the strikes.

In Sumy, the death toll from the strike on a kindergarten has increased to two — another worker was found under the rubble. Seven people were injured. In the Sumy region, an 88-year-old woman was injured in a missile strike, and houses were damaged.

One person was killed and two others were injured in attacks in Zaporizhzhia region. Russians also shelled a stele at the entrance to the front-line town of Orikhiv.

The Russians struck Kharkiv with a drone — two people were injured.

A 10-year-old child was injured in a Russian strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Houses, cars, and a gas station were also damaged.

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