Norway allocates another $300 million for American weapons for Ukraine

Norway has allocated another 2.8 billion kroner (approximately $300 million) for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine through the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) mechanism.

This was reported by the Norwegian government on May 6.

In total, the country has provided more than 12.5 billion kroner through PURL (about $1.35 billion). The new package was announced by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during a visit to Norway by Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.

This year, Norway plans to allocate a total of 70 billion kroner ($6.5 billion) for military support to Ukraine.

What is the PURL program?

The PURL mechanism was developed by NATO and the United States in August 2025. It allows allies to finance the purchase of American weapons, military equipment, and ammunition for Ukraine through joint contributions.

Ukraine forms a list of needs for weapons and ammunition, it is agreed upon at the NATO level, after which the purchase takes place at the expense of partners. As of the end of December, partnersʼ contributions to the program reached $4.18 billion.

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