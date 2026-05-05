People gathered to protest against the adoption of the new Civil Code in Kyiv

In Mariinsky Park in Kyiv on May 5, several hundred people took part in a rally against the new Civil Code.

This is reported by hromadske and Suspilne.

The event was organized by the charity organization "Womenʼs March". Participants demand that the draft Civil Code be revised before its adoption in the second reading so that it does not contain norms that could discriminate against people.

People chant "Shame!" and hold posters like "Land grabbing is also part of boni mores", "The law without me is against me", "The devil wears 15150", "Mr. Stefanchuk, are you boni mores enough?" and others.

During the action, the organizers are to submit their proposals for the bill to parliament.

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In May, similar actions are planned in Kharkiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Odesa.

What is known about the new Civil Code

The first edition of the code was published on January 22. Within five days, 26 public organizations jointly stated that the amendments to the code contradict European legislation and EU requirements for gaining membership in the Union.

In particular, it was about an article that lowered the marriage age for girls with early pregnancy to 14, and also defined marriage as a union of “a woman and a man”.

Later, the norm on marriage at 14 was removed, and later the same deputies, led by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, submitted an alternative draft code, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in the first reading on April 28.

However, human rights activists say the bill still has problems, including defining marriage only as a union between a man and a woman, even if same-sex marriage is already recognized abroad. This contradicts Ukraine’s commitments to the EU.

The "Olka" association wrote that the goal of the new project is to legalize illegally alienated state and municipal property. In particular, this concerns forests, coastlines, archaeological sites, and cultural heritage sites.

In recent years, the Supreme Court has consistently ruled in favor of returning illegally privatized lands and monuments to the state and communities. The bill proposes to make entries in state registers “virtually irrefutable”. That is, if a dishonest acquirer was able to enter the property into the register, the state loses the tools to return it.