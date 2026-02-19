Everyone was outraged that the draft Civil Code allows marriage at the age of 14. This norm was removed, but problems with same-sex partnerships remained. What are they? We explain as simply as possible

For this text, we interviewed the following people: Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk

MP from “Voice” Inna Sovsun

MP from “Servant of the People” Volodymyr Vatras

lawyer Oksana Huz

CEO of the “Social Action” Center Iryna Fedorovych

Everyone was outraged by Article 1478 in the draft Code: it lowered the marriageable age for girls with early pregnancies. Were the MPs really trying to legalize pedophilia?

Not quite. A more balanced interpretation of the article is this: it encourages underage girls to become mothers early and risk becoming dependent on the childʼs father and his family.

At least half of early pregnancies in Ukraine occur in traditional communities. The MPs themselves claim that they are protecting the rights of children (not teenagers, but their children).

In any case, who came up with this rule?

Over 160 MPs signed the text (some later withdrew their signatures). The working group that worked on the project was joined by over one and a half hundred experts, mostly from Ukrainian universities.

The project itself consists of two thousand articles, which is over seven hundred pages. The authorship of specific articles, therefore, is not preserved. Instead, the initiators of the bill compiled one or another book of the project.

Letʼs start from the beginning. What is the Civil Code?

The Civil Code is a collection of laws of “civil” (private) law, it regulates the relations of people among themselves and with the state. It applies to everyone who is born, lives and dies in Ukraine.

The Code regulates thousands of everyday situations, such as receiving a name for a child at birth, recognition of paternity, marriage, divorce and custody of children, inheritance of property and even reproductive biological material, death and burial. The Code is divided into books, and the books into articles.

Does it really need to be changed? Why?

Yes, if we want to become a member of the European Union. Among other things, Ukraine must change its legislation, guided by the “Roadmap on the Rule of Law”. First of all, it must recognize the rights of same-sex partners.