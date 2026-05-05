The Cabinet of Ministers extended the “National Cashback” project for two years

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the operation of the pilot project "National Cashback" until the end of martial law in Ukraine, but no later than April 30, 2028.

This is stated in the relevant resolution, which was signed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The program provides partial monetary compensation for citizens for purchasing goods and services of Ukrainian production.

Separately, the government approved the procedure for implementing the pilot project, which defines the rules of participation, mechanisms for calculating and paying compensation.