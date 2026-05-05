Former head of Presidentʼs Office Andriy Bohdan reacted to the sanctions imposed against him — he is launching an investigation

The former head of the Presidential Office (OP) Andriy Bohdan reacted to the sanctions imposed against him by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and stated that this is a "criminal offense" and he is launching his own "independent legal investigation".

He reported this in a video message posted on Facebook.

"Sanctions were imposed on me for distributing the ʼMindich recordingsʼ among journalists. The complex structure of publishing corrupt conversations of officials is hidden behind the legal phrase ʼfor the systematic discrediting of the top leadership of the stateʼ," he said.

Bohdan added that from a legal point of view, the sanctions are related to the "Mindich recordings" case, and noted that he is identified as one of the persons involved in the recordings, although he left his position in February 2020. In this regard, he stated that he would conduct an "independent legal investigation" into the circumstances of the imposition of sanctions.