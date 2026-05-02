Zelensky imposed NSDC sanctions against former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Bohdan and four other people

President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed NSDC sanctions against former head of the Presidential Office (OP) Andriy Bohdan and four other people.

This was reported on the OPʼs website.

Sanctions were also imposed against Ukrainian businessman Bohdan Pukish, Russian businessman Alan Kiryukhin, and Russian Olympic sports promotion officials Stanislav Pozdnyakov and Mikhail Mamiashvili.

The sanctions include the deprivation of state awards, the freezing of assets, a ban on trade transactions, restrictions on the withdrawal of capital abroad, as well as the suspension of licenses and other permits. In addition, there is a ban on participation in the privatization and leasing of state property for ten years.

Andriy Bohdan is a Ukrainian lawyer and politician who headed the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019–2020. Previously, he worked as a government commissioner for anti-corruption policy in the government of Mykola Azarov and was a lawyer for businessman Ihor Kolomoisky.

Bohdan also played a prominent role in Zelenskyʼs 2019 presidential campaign. In February 2020, he was dismissed from his position as head of the OP, after which Andriy Yermak took over the position.

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