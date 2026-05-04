Canada allocates $200 million for military support to Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reported that his country is providing an additional $200 million in military assistance to Ukraine — for the PURL program.

His words were conveyed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met with Carney on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan. In total, according to Zelensky, Canada has already allocated more than $830 million to support the PURL initiative.