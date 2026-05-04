Austria expels three Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage

Austria has expelled three Russian diplomats on suspicion of spying on diplomatic buildings.

Reuters writes about this.

The decision was made after a large number of antennas were found on the roofs of diplomatic buildings in Vienna that could be used for intelligence.

Three diplomats have already left the country, bringing the total number of Russian diplomats expelled by Austria since 2020 to 14.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said that using diplomatic immunity for espionage was unacceptable.

After the full-scale invasion began in 2022, Portugal, Romania, Lithuania, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Latvia, and Estonia expelled Russian diplomats, spies, and embassy staff en masse. The Baltic states even closed Russian consulates.

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