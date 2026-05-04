Coordination Headquarters: Russia tortured 375 military and civilians in captivity

Russia has handed over 375 dead soldiers and civilians to Ukraine. All of them are confirmed prisoners of war.

This was stated in an interview with “Ukrinform” by the head of the secretariat of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Bohdan Okhrimenko.

"Unfortunately, as part of the repatriation measures, Russia handed over 375 dead Ukrainian military and civilian personnel who were considered prisoners of war. Of these, 146 were confirmed by the ICRC as prisoners of war, and the captivity of 229 people was confirmed by other sources — among other things, this is the testimony of those released from captivity that they were alive. Russia handed over their bodies with signs of torture, exhaustion, and lack of medical care," he said.

Okhrimenko added that Ukrainian law enforcement agencies record all such cases and transmit information about them to the International Criminal Court.

He also said that since 2022, more than 1 000 Ukrainians have been held in Russian captivity — both military and civilian. This year, the Coordination Headquarters has returned 832 military and civilian personnel from Russian captivity. In total, 9 048 military and civilian personnel have been returned since the start of the full-scale war.

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