The Russian army has lost about 1 120 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment in the last 24 hours in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russian army was left without six tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 113 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 11 ground robotic complexes, and lost another 2 249 UAVs, five cruise missiles, 93 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, as well as 17 units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 4, 2026: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 55 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. There are also a large number of people who are considered missing.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky stated that as of February 4, 2026, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of early May 2026, the BBC and the Russian media outlet Mediazona have collected the names of 216 205 Russian military dead. The confirmed losses of just the two Russian regions with the highest number of military deaths — Bashkortostan and Tatarstan — now exceed all Soviet losses during the 10-year war in Afghanistan.

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