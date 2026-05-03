Ukrainian troops fired on Russian ship carrying “Kalibr” missiles in Primorsk

Ukrainian units struck the Russian ship Karakurt, which is carrying “Kalibr” missiles, in the port of Primorsk on May 3. The port is located approximately 1 000 kilometers from Ukraineʼs northern border.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the Special Operations Forces, at the time of the attack, the ship was carrying a launcher and eight “Kalibers” with a range of up to 2 000 km. The 67-meter-long vessel was also equipped with a sea-based “Pantsir-M” anti-aircraft missile and gun system.

Not only was the missile carrier under attack — the Ukrainian military struck a patrol ship and a tanker of the Russian shadow fleet. The oil infrastructure of the port of Primorsk was also damaged.

The Primorsk port of the Russian state-owned company “Transneft” is a key export hub for Russian oil on the Baltic Sea and one of the largest oil terminals in the Russian Federation.

On May 3, the Ukrainian military also struck two ships of the Russian shadow fleet in the port of Novorossiysk.

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