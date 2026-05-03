Philippines accuses China of illegal scientific research in its waters

The Philippine Coast Guard has accused China of illegal scientific research taking place in its waters.

This was reported by Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Jay Tarriela.

According to him, these studies are being conducted by four Chinese vessels — Xiangyanghong 33, Shi Yan 1, Jia Geng, and Zhuhaiyun.

Xiangyanghong 33 is specially equipped for deep-sea research and mapping. Shi Yan 1 specializes in marine science and has sensors to collect various data. Jia Geng is capable of deploying unmanned underwater vehicles for research. Zhuhaiyun is the worldʼs first base ship that can simultaneously operate more than 50 drones (air, surface and underwater).

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Tarriela stressed that these explorations are a violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard will send its aircraft and ships to intercept the Chinese vessels and force them out of Philippine waters.

Philippines-China relations

Tensions between China and the Philippines have risen sharply in recent years, with each side accusing the other of provocations and incidents at sea. In particular, tensions have increased over Scarborough Shoal and other disputed territories in the South China Sea, almost all of which China claims as its own.

In December 2024, the Philippines reported that the Chinese coast guard fired water cannons at its government boat and “hit it with the side” during a maritime patrol near Scarborough Shoal. In June 2024, the Philippine military “barely” repelled attacks by Chinese border guards armed with swords, spears and knives in the same area.

And in August 2025, a Chinese coast guard boat rammed a Chinese destroyer while trying to intercept a Philippine vessel. Later, in October 2025, Philippine and Chinese vessels clashed near disputed islands in the South China Sea. Both countries blamed each other.

In March 2026, Japan sent its military to the Philippines for training for the first time since World War II. According to Bloomberg, this was due to the two countriesʼ "difficult relationship" with China.

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