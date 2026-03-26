Japan sends military to Philippines for training for first time since World War II

Japan is sending its military to the Philippines for training for the first time since World War II. The Japanese Ground Forces will participate in the maneuvers, which are scheduled for April.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

According to Philippine Army spokesman Louis Dema-ala, approximately 300 soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force will participate in the annual joint exercise "Salaknib" along with Philippine and American military personnel.

Australia will also join the ground combat exercises. Previously, Japan was an observer in military exercises, conducted humanitarian courses and disaster relief training in the Philippines, but did not fully participate in the maneuvers.

Japanese occupation of the Philippines during World War II

Japan occupied the Philippines in December 1941. During the retreat in March 1942, nearly 75 000 prisoners of war were forced to walk more than 100 kilometers (62 mi) to Camp OʼDonnell under the scorching sun without food or water. Those who collapsed from exhaustion were killed by Japanese soldiers. According to various estimates, 7 000 to 10 000 people died and were murdered. This crime was later called the "Death March".

The occupation of the Philippines ended with a US military operation involving Filipino guerrillas in 1944–1945. During the liberation of the capital Manila in February–March 1945, protracted street fighting led to widespread destruction and the deaths of over 100 000 civilians.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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