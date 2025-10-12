A new naval clash occurred between the Philippines and China near disputed islands

A clash has broken out between Philippine and Chinese ships near disputed islands in the South China Sea, with both countries blaming each other.

Reuters writes about this.

The Philippine Maritime Council accused Chinese naval forces of using water cannons and ramming a Philippine vessel near Philippine-controlled Titu Island (locally known as Pag-asa).

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, three vessels were anchored off the island on the morning of October 12 as part of a government program to protect local fishermen when Chinese ships approached and fired water cannons to intimidate them.

An hour later, a Chinese coast guard ship allegedly fired a water cannon directly at the Philippine vessel and then rammed its stern, causing minor damage but no casualties.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Chinaʼs coast guard said two Philippine government vessels "illegally entered" waters near Sandy Cay Reef, a coral formation in the northern part of the Titu Reefs in the Spratly Archipelago, leading to a collision.

Beijing said a Philippine vessel had come "dangerously close" to a Chinese coast guard ship and blamed Manila for the incident.

Tensions between China and the Philippines have risen sharply in recent years, with each side accusing the other of provocations and incidents at sea. In particular, tensions have increased over Scarborough Shoal and other disputed territories in the South China Sea, almost all of which China claims as its own.

In December 2024, the Philippines reported that the Chinese Coast Guard fired water cannons at their government boat and "hit it with the side" during a maritime patrol near Scarborough Shoal.

In June 2024, Philippine soldiers "barely" repelled attacks by Chinese border guards armed with swords, spears, and knives in the same area.

And in August 2025, a Chinese coast guard boat crashed into a Chinese destroyer — the incident occurred when they were trying to intercept a Philippine vessel.

