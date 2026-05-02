Ukrainian military attacked Russian ammunition depots and radar stations

Ukrainian military targets several Russian military facilities in temporarily occupied territories, including ammunition depots and radar stations.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This concerns a tactical group of “Iskander” missile systems, as well as the “Mayak” and “Pidlit” radar stations in Crimea. The military also confirms the destruction of an ammunition depot at the Kacha airfield in Crimea on April 29.

In addition, three UAV control points and a drone warehouse in the Donetsk region were attacked, as well as a Russian repair unit in the Luhansk region and an ammunition depot in the Kherson region.

Over the past 24 hours, May 1, the Russian army lost another 1 240 of its soldiers killed and wounded at the front, as well as dozens of pieces of equipment.

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