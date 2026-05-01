During the operation in the Sumy region, GUR eliminated 41 militants of Kadyrovʼs “Akhmat”

During an operation in the Sumy region, the GUR specialists, with the help of an agent, eliminated 41 mercenaries from Kadyrovʼs unit of the Russian National Guard called "Akhmat".

GUR writes about this in Telegram.

The operation lasted from February to April 2026. The “Shamanbat” special unit, which includes fighters of Free Ichkeria, the 104th Brigade of the “Horyn” Territorial Defence Forces, and intelligence operations units participated in it.

A key role in the preparation was played by an agent — a former “Akhmat” serviceman, with whom Ukrainian intelligence established contact in early 2025.

After crossing into Ukrainian-controlled territory, he helped install a listening device at the unitʼs command meeting location. The device was delivered across the front line by FPV drone.

The intelligence received allowed Ukrainian forces to carry out pinpoint strikes on the locations and during the movements of Russian units.

As a result, according to GUR, within two months the "Akhmat" unit suffered some of the greatest losses since the start of the full-scale invasion: 41 soldiers were killed, 87 were wounded, and over a hundred more are considered missing.

Also during the operation, GUR destroyed or damaged more than 160 units of armored and automotive equipment, more than 25 drones, as well as means of communication, electronic warfare, engineering equipment, weapons and fuel depots.

In late March, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that from January 1 to March 26, the Russian army lost 89 000 soldiers killed and seriously wounded. As of March, the Russians had only fulfilled 20-22% of the mobilization plan.

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