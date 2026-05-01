The Pentagon has struck deals with leading AI companies to use it in its secret networks

The United States Department of Defense has signed agreements with seven leading artificial intelligence companies. The Pentagon plans to use it in its secret networks.

This was reported on the website of the US Department of Defense.

These are SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services. The solution will allow integrating AI capabilities into military networks of Impact Level 6 and Impact Level 7. This will simplify work with information and help the military make decisions in complex operational conditions.

AI will be used in three areas: warfare, intelligence, and corporate operations.

The Pentagon’s official AI platform, GenAI.mil, is already used by more than 1.3 million military, civilian, and contractor personnel. In five months, they have generated tens of millions of queries. This helps reduce task completion times.

In early January, the artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, created by American businessman Elon Muskʼs xAI company, began to be integrated into the Pentagonʼs computer network.

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