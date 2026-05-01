Kyiv police detained a man who was shooting from a car in the Svyatoshynsky district (UPD)

The National Police of Ukraine detained a Volkswagen Caddy driver in Kyiv who was shooting in the Svyatoshynsky district.

The police reported this on their website.

At around 2:30 PM, the police department received a report that an unknown man in a car had fired several shots on Mriya Street.

According to preliminary information, there were no injuries from the shooting. Police have launched a special operation to find the driver.

(UPD at 17:56): The shooter turned out to be a 46-year-old resident of the Kyiv region. No weapons were found during a search of his car. His actions were classified as hooliganism. Now the man faces up to seven years in prison.

On the afternoon of April 18, a man opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, then barricaded himself in a supermarket and took customers hostage. As a result, 7 people were killed and at least 14 were injured.

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