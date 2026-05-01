Ukrainian drones attacked Russian Su-57 and Su-34 aircraft 1 700 km from the border

The Ukrainian Armed Forcesʼ UAV Forces attacked several Russian Su-57 fighter jets and a Su-34 fighter-bomber.

This is confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack took place on April 25 at the “Shagol” airfield in the Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation, 1 700 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The extent of damage to the planes is being determined.

Recently, the UAV Forces also struck two Russian helicopters — a multi-purpose Mi-17 and an attack Mi-28 — 150 kilometers from the front, in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

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