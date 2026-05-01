Britney Spears charged with drunk driving

American singer Britney Spears is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
This is reported by the New York Times.
The case is classified as an administrative violation. The court hearing will take place on Monday, May 4.
If Spears pleads guilty, she could avoid prison time. Prosecutors say thatʼs possible if the driverʼs blood alcohol level was low and there was no accident. The singer also went to rehab on her own, which could have a positive impact on the case.
What preceded
On the evening of March 4, California police officers received a report of a BMW driving fast and erratically on a freeway in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County border. Spearsʼ car was later stopped by police on a Southern California highway. The singer underwent field sobriety tests, was then taken to the county jail and released a few hours later.
On March 23, investigators referred the case to the Ventura County District Attorneyʼs Office. At the time, Spearsʼ representative called her actions "completely unacceptable" and noted that this could be "the first step towards long-needed change in Britneyʼs life".
A few weeks after this statement, Britney Spears entered a drug rehabilitation center.
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