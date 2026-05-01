Britney Spears charged with drunk driving

American singer Britney Spears is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

This is reported by the New York Times.

The case is classified as an administrative violation. The court hearing will take place on Monday, May 4.

If Spears pleads guilty, she could avoid prison time. Prosecutors say thatʼs possible if the driverʼs blood alcohol level was low and there was no accident. The singer also went to rehab on her own, which could have a positive impact on the case.