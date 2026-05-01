Russians launched over 200 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of May 1, the Russians launched 210 strike drones over Ukraine, about 140 of them “Shahed”. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 190 air targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

20 drones were hit in 14 places, and debris fell in another 10.

In Odesa, two drones hit residential high-rise buildings in the Khadzhibeysky district. Two people are known to have been injured. The occupiers also attacked port infrastructure in the region.

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One person was injured in Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region). Russians also attacked infrastructure in several areas of the region.

In Kherson, at around 06:00, the invaders attacked a 65-year-old cyclist in the Dniprovsky district. The man died.

Since the morning, the Russians have continued to attack Kharkiv, and one wounded person is currently known.

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