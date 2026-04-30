Ukraine, together with five partner countries, created a coalition in the field of defense support CORPUS

Ukraine, together with Finland, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, has created a multinational coalition in the field of defense support CORPUS (Coalition for Resilient Procurement and Unified Support).

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The memorandum was signed in Kyiv. Ukraine was represented by the Defense Procurement Agency and DOT of the Ministry of Defense, and other countries were represented by procurement agencies.

The coalition will allow Ukraine and its partners to coordinate procurement and develop cooperation. It was created to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense capabilities.

"CORPUS will become an extensive system of procurement agencies of partner countries. This will allow for better planning of procurement, formation of reliable supply chains, identification of weak links. Also, exchange of experience, solutions and tools, strengthening each other," said the head of the Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Artem Romanyukov.

Other countries can also join CORPUS provided they join the memorandum and are supported by the Board of Directors. Kyiv, for its part, wants to scale its experience in providing troops, and partners are interested in digital solutions, in particular the DOT-Chain ecosystem.

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