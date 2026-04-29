The US to allocate $100 million to repair Chornobyl NPP arch damaged by Russians

The United States will help rebuild a new safe confinement (protective arch) at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP), which was damaged by the Russians. Washington will allocate $100 million for repairs.
This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.
On the night of February 14, 2025, the Russian Shahed damaged the arch. According to Shmyhal, approximately €500 million is needed to repair it.
- On April 26, the fortieth anniversary of the Chornobyl accident, Ukraine signed an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to allocate €30 million for the first phase of repairs to the new safe confinement. The partners also made their first commitments of almost €100 million.
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